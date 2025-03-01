Adani Green Energy commissions solar power project of 83 MW at Khavda, Gujarat

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Mar 01 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Adani Green Energy Twenty Five B, wholly-owned stepdown subsidiary of Adani Green Energy has operationalized solar power project of 83 MW at Khavda, Gujarat.

With commissioning of this plant, AGEL's total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 12,341.1 MW.

Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided at 10.26 a.m. on 01 March 2025 to operationalize the plant and commence power generation from 01 March 2025.

First Published: Mar 01 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

