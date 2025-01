Adani Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 92.19% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.07% to Rs 2286.00 crore

Net profit of Adani Green Energy rose 92.19% to Rs 492.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 256.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.07% to Rs 2286.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2218.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2286.002218.0070.0475.11922.00788.00307.00307.00492.00256.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News