Suryoday Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 41.80% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 18.78% to Rs 487.85 croreNet profit of Suryoday Small Finance Bank declined 41.80% to Rs 33.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 57.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 18.78% to Rs 487.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 410.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income487.85410.71 19 OPM %44.6446.12 -PBDT37.7476.30 -51 PBT37.7476.30 -51 NP33.3057.22 -42
