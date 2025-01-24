Suryoday Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 41.80% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 18.78% to Rs 487.85 crore

Net profit of Suryoday Small Finance Bank declined 41.80% to Rs 33.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 57.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 18.78% to Rs 487.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 410.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.487.85410.7144.6446.1237.7476.3037.7476.3033.3057.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News