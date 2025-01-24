Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mankind Pharma consolidated net profit declines 16.20% in the December 2024 quarter

Mankind Pharma consolidated net profit declines 16.20% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 23.90% to Rs 3230.00 crore

Net profit of Mankind Pharma declined 16.20% to Rs 380.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 453.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 23.90% to Rs 3230.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2606.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales3230.002606.95 24 OPM %25.6923.26 -PBDT689.63672.04 3 PBT497.33562.32 -12 NP380.23453.76 -16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

United Spirits consolidated net profit declines 4.29% in the December 2024 quarter

Mphasis consolidated net profit rises 14.51% in the December 2024 quarter

Suryoday Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 41.80% in the December 2024 quarter

Tejas Networks reports consolidated net profit of Rs 165.67 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Aarnav Fashions standalone net profit rises 217.65% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story