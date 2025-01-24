Mankind Pharma consolidated net profit declines 16.20% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.90% to Rs 3230.00 crore

Net profit of Mankind Pharma declined 16.20% to Rs 380.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 453.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 23.90% to Rs 3230.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2606.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3230.002606.9525.6923.26689.63672.04497.33562.32380.23453.76

