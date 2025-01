United Spirits consolidated net profit declines 4.29% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.36% to Rs 3433.00 crore

Net profit of United Spirits declined 4.29% to Rs 335.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 350.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 14.36% to Rs 3433.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3002.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3433.003002.0016.4616.19617.00522.00545.00459.00335.00350.00

