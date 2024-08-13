Adani Green Energy Ltd gains for fifth session

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1834.25, up 2% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 92.83% in last one year as compared to a 24.81% jump in NIFTY and a 62.29% jump in the Nifty Energy. Adani Green Energy Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1834.25, up 2% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 24255.45. The Sensex is at 79293.48, down 0.45%. Adani Green Energy Ltd has gained around 5.35% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42916.05, down 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News