Sarthak Metals standalone net profit declines 73.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 50.35% to Rs 40.61 croreNet profit of Sarthak Metals declined 73.83% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 50.35% to Rs 40.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 81.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales40.6181.80 -50 OPM %3.999.23 -PBDT2.097.68 -73 PBT1.567.25 -78 NP1.405.35 -74
