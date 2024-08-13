Sarthak Metals standalone net profit declines 73.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 50.35% to Rs 40.61 crore

Net profit of Sarthak Metals declined 73.83% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 50.35% to Rs 40.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 81.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.40.6181.803.999.232.097.681.567.251.405.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp