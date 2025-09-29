Adani Green Energy Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1036.15, down 1.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 45.54% in last one year as compared to a 4.42% slide in NIFTY and a 20.35% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Green Energy Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1036.15, down 1.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 24671.3. The Sensex is at 80486.03, up 0.07%.Adani Green Energy Ltd has added around 11.23% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34830, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 51.52 lakh shares in last one month.