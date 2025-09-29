Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty above 24,700 level; metal shares shine

Nifty above 24,700 level; metal shares shine

Image
Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,700 level. Metal shares advanced after declining in the previous trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 206.17 points or 0.26% to 80,632.63. The Nifty 50 index rose 71.75 points or 0.29% to 24,726.45.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.62% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index advanced 0.22%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,029 shares rose and 2,110 shares fell. A total of 175 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index rose 1.09% to 9,996.05. The index shed 1.93% in the past trading session.

Hindustan Zinc (up 3.61%), Hindustan Copper (up 3.24%), APL Apollo Tubes (up 2.02%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.88%), National Aluminium Company (up 1.82%), Vedanta (up 1.57%), Jindal Steel (up 1.45%), Tata Steel (up 1.35%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 1.28%) and Steel Authority of India (up 1.21%) added.

On the other hand, Jindal Stainless (down 5.07%) and Welspun Corp (down 0.56%) edged lower.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.54% to 6.552 from the previous close of 6.517.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.7500 compared with its close of 88.7200 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement rose 1.11% to Rs 115,050.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.20% to 97.95.

The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.98% to 4.146.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2025 settlement shed 73 cents or 1.04% to $69.40 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Vascon Engineers surged 18.38% after the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Adani Infra (India) to act as their execution partner under an early engagement model for five years.

Wheels India rose 4.09% after the company said it entered into a technical agreement with SHPAC, a South Korean hydraulic cylinder manufacturer, for technology transfer in manufacturing.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

