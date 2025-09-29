Tube Investments of India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Tube Investments of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 3116, down 0.42% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 28.14% in last one year as compared to a 4.42% slide in NIFTY and a 1.86% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Tube Investments of India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3116, down 0.42% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 24671.3. The Sensex is at 80486.03, up 0.07%.Tube Investments of India Ltd has lost around 0.79% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tube Investments of India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26484.55, up 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 75421 shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.04 lakh shares in last one month.