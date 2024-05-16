Adani Green Energy Ltd spurts 0.34%, up for fifth straight session

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1845.35, up 0.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 110.8% in last one year as compared to a 21.96% jump in NIFTY and a 66.41% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Adani Green Energy Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1845.35, up 0.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 22174.85. The Sensex is at 72914.37, down 0.1%. Adani Green Energy Ltd has gained around 3.94% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39949.55, down 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News