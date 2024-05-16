Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Urban unemployment rate dips to 6.7%

Urban unemployment rate dips to 6.7%

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Unemployment Rate (UR) in Indias urban areas decreased from 6.8% to 6.7% during January March 2023 to January March 2024 for persons of age 15 years and above. Female UR decreased from 9.2% in January March 2023 to 8.5% in January March 2024. Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) in urban areas has shown an increasing trend from 48.5% to 50.2% during January March 2023 to January March 2024 respectively for persons of age 15 years and above. Female Labour Force Participation Rate in urban areas rises from 22.7% to 25.6% during January March 2023 to January March 2024, reflecting Overall Increasing Trend in LFPR. Increasing trend has been noted in Worker Population Ratio (WPR) for persons of age 15 years and above from 45.2% in January March 2023 to 46.9% in January March 2024.

First Published: May 16 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

