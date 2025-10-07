Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shares of Dhillon Freight Carrier list in MT Group

Shares of Dhillon Freight Carrier list in MT Group

Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
The equity shares of Dhillon Freight Carrier (Scrip Code: 544556) are listed effective 07 October 2025 and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ''MT'' Group Securities. At 09:12 IST, the pre-open indicative price of the stock was at a discount of 5.56% to the offer price of Rs 72.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

