Adani Green Energy Ltd Spurts 2.2%, BSE Utilities index Gains 1.51%

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 9.99% over last one month compared to 5.02% gain in BSE Utilities index and 1.14% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Green Energy Ltd gained 2.2% today to trade at Rs 1053.75. The BSE Utilities index is up 1.51% to quote at 5495.57. The index is up 5.02 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd increased 1.36% and ACME Solar Holdings Ltd added 0.8% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went down 17.23 % over last one year compared to the 2.74% fall in benchmark SENSEX.