Revolt Motors launches exclusive festive campaign 'Revolt Festive Dhamaka'

With direct cash benefit up to Rs 13,000 and free insurance worth up to Rs 7,000

Revolt Motors has announced the launch of its exclusive festive campaign 'Revolt Festive Dhamaka' this Navratri, offering customers unmatched savings and celebrations on two wheels. Under this special offer, buyers can avail benefits worth up to Rs 20,000, which include a direct cash benefit of up to Rs 13,000 on select models along with free insurance worth up to Rs 7,000.

The 'Revolt Festive Dhamaka' is valid from 22 September to 2 October 2025 across all authorised Revolt Hubs nationwide and is applicable on the entire product range including RV400, RV400 BRZ, RV1, RV1+ and the newly launched RV BlazeX.