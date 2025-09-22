INR loses ground tracking firm dollar overseas

The Indian rupee lost some ground in opening trades on Monday tracking a firm dollar overseas as investors awaited fresh signals from Federal Reserve officials and a key US inflation report this week. Muted local equities also added pressure on the counter. INR opened at Rs 88.20 per dollar but recovered marginally so far during the day. On Friday, rupee appreciated around 9 paise to close at 88.11 against the US dollar, supported by optimism on US-India trade negotiations. INR pared early losses contributed by dollar firmness but falling crude oil prices limited downside. Indian shares also ended lower on Friday, with key benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty snapping a three-day winning streak that was supported by GST reforms, encouraging progress in India-U.S. trade discussions and the Federal Reserve's first rate cut of the year. The benchmark BSE Sensex dropped 387.73 points, or 0.47 percent, to 82,626.23, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended down 96.55 points, or 0.38 percent, at 25,327.05.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app