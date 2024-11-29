Adani Green Energy Ltd Spurts 8.28%

Adani Green Energy Ltd has lost 27.83% over last one month compared to 6.44% fall in BSE Utilities index and 0.93% drop in the SENSEX

Adani Green Energy Ltd rose 8.28% today to trade at Rs 1178.3. The BSE Utilities index is up 0.84% to quote at 5753.95. The index is down 6.44 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd increased 7.42% and Adani Power Ltd added 2.87% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went up 44.28 % over last one year compared to the 18.23% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Green Energy Ltd has lost 27.83% over last one month compared to 6.44% fall in BSE Utilities index and 0.93% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.58 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.09 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2173.65 on 03 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 870.9 on 27 Nov 2024.

