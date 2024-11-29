Reliance Inds, Fine Organics Inds, PC Jeweller India, KEI Inds, Zomato will be in focus

Reliance Industries subsidiary, Reliance Finance and Investments USA LLC (RFIUL) entered into stock purchase agreement with Wavetech Helium, Inc. (WHI) and subscribed to 21% stake of WHI for an aggregate consideration of $12 million.

Fine Organic Industries shall resume its Badlapur plant operations from 28 November 2024 and is actively working on fully restoring all other plant activities to normalcy.

Nuvoco Vistas Corp The company incorporated its wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Vanya Corp. to carry on the business of manufacturing cementitious products.

PC Jeweller Indias board has set 16 December 2024 as the record date for the 10:1 share split.

KEI Industries raised Rs 2,000 crore through the allocation of 52,163,157 equity shares to 104 qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 3,800 per share, which is at a discount of 2.07% to the floor price of Rs 3880.54 per share.

Adani Power has achieved a score of 67 out of 100 in the corporate sustainability assessment by S& P Global for fiscal 2024.

IIFL Finances subsidiary, IIFL Home Finance (IFC) has filed tranche I prospectus to raise funds upto Rs 100 crore through NCDs, with the option to retain oversubscription of upto Rs 400 crore.

Zomato has closed its qualified institutional Placement (QIP) issue and raised Rs 8,500 crore through the allocation of 33.64 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 252.62 per share, which is at a 5% discount to the floor price of Rs 265.91 per share.

