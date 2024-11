To allot 33.64 cr equity shares to eligible QIBs

Zomato has approved the allotment of 33,64,73,755 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 252.62 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 251.62 per equity share), which is at a discount of 5% to the floor price of Rs 265.91 per equity share, to the eligible qualified institutional buyers.

