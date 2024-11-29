Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Toyam Sports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.79 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Toyam Sports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.79 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 74.74% to Rs 0.49 crore

Net loss of Toyam Sports reported to Rs 3.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 74.74% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.491.94 -75 OPM %-787.7661.86 -PBDT-3.861.20 PL PBT-3.871.20 PL NP-3.791.30 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Suraksha Diagnostic IPO opens today: Is it worth investing? Analysts weigh

India, Bosnia & Herzegovina hold 4th foreign consultations, boost ties

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints flat start; Enviro Infra to list; Asian shares down

Will Enviro Infra engineers IPO list with bang? GMP up 33%, Experts weigh

In a first, France's Macron calls 1944 killings of West Africans 'massacre'

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story