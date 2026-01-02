Adani Green Energy rises after arm incorporates new wholly-owned subsidiary

Adani Green Energy advanced 1.29% to Rs 1,039.10 after the company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Holding Eleven, has incorporated a new wholly-owned subsidiary, Adani Ecogen Five (AE5L), on 1 January 2026.

The Certificate of Incorporation was received on 2 January 2026.

AE5L has been incorporated with the objective of generating, developing, transforming, distributing, transmitting, selling, and supplying power or electrical energy using wind, solar, or other renewable energy sources. Adani Renewable Energy Holding Eleven holds 100% of AE5Ls share capital.

AE5L is incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, at Ahmedabad. It has an authorized capital and paid-up capital of Rs 1,00,000 each and is yet to commence business operations.