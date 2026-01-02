India-UK CETA to Boost Trade Opportunities, Especially for Exporters in East and Northeast India
The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) is expected to be implemented in the first half of 2026, marking a new era in partnership between the two nations, British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming said.
Notably, the agreement is designed to offer opportunities for businesses of all sizes, particularly for exporters in West Bengal and the 12 states across East and Northeast India.
