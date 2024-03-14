Adani Green Energy spurts after arm inks pact with SECI

Adani Green Energy surged 8.24% to Rs 1,868.90 after the company's wholly-owned step-down subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Nine has entered into power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

The company will supply 534 MW of solar power projects. With execution of these PPAs, AGEL now has a total renewable energy project portfolio of 21,778 MWac capacities.

Adani Green Energy (AGEL), a part of India-based Adani Group, has one of the largest global renewable portfolios with overall portfolio of 20.4 gigawatt (GW) including operating, under-construction and awarded projects catering to investment-grade counterparties. The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 256 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 103 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Total income jumped 18.57% to Rs 2,675 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 2,256 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

