Adani Green Energy (UP) standalone net profit rises 340.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 87.30% to Rs 99.55 crore

Net profit of Adani Green Energy (UP) rose 340.71% to Rs 24.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 87.30% to Rs 99.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 118.86% to Rs 59.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.03% to Rs 325.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 306.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales99.5553.15 87 325.13306.64 6 OPM %89.29102.62 -89.2770.22 - PBDT60.7123.80 155 164.89101.94 62 PBT46.057.27 533 105.3238.73 172 NP24.905.65 341 59.7727.31 119

First Published: May 10 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

