Adani Green Energy (UP) standalone net profit rises 340.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 87.30% to Rs 99.55 crore

Net profit of Adani Green Energy (UP) rose 340.71% to Rs 24.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 87.30% to Rs 99.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 118.86% to Rs 59.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.03% to Rs 325.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 306.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

99.5553.15325.13306.6489.29102.6289.2770.2260.7123.80164.89101.9446.057.27105.3238.7324.905.6559.7727.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News