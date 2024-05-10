Nido Home Finance standalone net profit rises 249.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.15% to Rs 126.30 crore

Net profit of Nido Home Finance rose 249.47% to Rs 9.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.15% to Rs 126.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 113.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.24% to Rs 19.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.93% to Rs 458.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 441.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

126.30113.63458.79441.4670.8671.5571.1871.8815.394.5332.3224.6413.623.7926.0620.809.892.8319.3116.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News