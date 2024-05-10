Nido Home Finance standalone net profit rises 249.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.15% to Rs 126.30 croreNet profit of Nido Home Finance rose 249.47% to Rs 9.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.15% to Rs 126.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 113.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.24% to Rs 19.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.93% to Rs 458.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 441.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
