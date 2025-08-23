Adani Ports announces groundbreaking of its logistics park in Kochi

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) announced the groundbreaking of the Adani Logistics Park in Kalamassery, Kochi, which will be inaugurated by the Honourable Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan.
Developed under the Invest in Kerala initiative, this landmark project marks a pivotal step in transforming Kerala into a logistics and industrial powerhouse. Strategically located in Kochi- a city rapidly emerging as a hub for industrial and logistics development, the park spans over 70 acres and is designed to reduce transportation costs, enable just-in-time operations, and enhance export capabilities across key sectors including e-commerce, FMCG/FMCD, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and retail.
The facility will feature EV charging stations, smart logistics solutions, and digital integration, emphasizing sustainability and innovation. The investment towards this will be over Rs 600 crore and is expected to generate over 1,500 jobs, fostering local employment, skill development, and economic growth, while creating opportunities for SMEs to thrive within the supply chain ecosystem.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app