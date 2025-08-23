Adani Ports announces groundbreaking of its logistics park in Kochi

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) announced the groundbreaking of the Adani Logistics Park in Kalamassery, Kochi, which will be inaugurated by the Honourable Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan.

Developed under the Invest in Kerala initiative, this landmark project marks a pivotal step in transforming Kerala into a logistics and industrial powerhouse. Strategically located in Kochi- a city rapidly emerging as a hub for industrial and logistics development, the park spans over 70 acres and is designed to reduce transportation costs, enable just-in-time operations, and enhance export capabilities across key sectors including e-commerce, FMCG/FMCD, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and retail.