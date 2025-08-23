Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Ports announces groundbreaking of its logistics park in Kochi

Adani Ports announces groundbreaking of its logistics park in Kochi

Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) announced the groundbreaking of the Adani Logistics Park in Kalamassery, Kochi, which will be inaugurated by the Honourable Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan.

Developed under the Invest in Kerala initiative, this landmark project marks a pivotal step in transforming Kerala into a logistics and industrial powerhouse. Strategically located in Kochi- a city rapidly emerging as a hub for industrial and logistics development, the park spans over 70 acres and is designed to reduce transportation costs, enable just-in-time operations, and enhance export capabilities across key sectors including e-commerce, FMCG/FMCD, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and retail.

The facility will feature EV charging stations, smart logistics solutions, and digital integration, emphasizing sustainability and innovation. The investment towards this will be over Rs 600 crore and is expected to generate over 1,500 jobs, fostering local employment, skill development, and economic growth, while creating opportunities for SMEs to thrive within the supply chain ecosystem.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

