Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jupiter Electric Mobility inaugurates its first showroom in New Bowenpally, Secunderabad

Jupiter Electric Mobility inaugurates its first showroom in New Bowenpally, Secunderabad

Image
Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jupiter Electric Mobility (JEM), the electric commercial vehicle arm of Jupiter Wagons, has inaugurated its first showroom in New Bowenpally, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, introducing its 1.05 ton 4-wheeler electric light commercial vehicle (eLCV) JEM TEZ to Telangana's vibrant logistics and intra-city freight market. With this strategic expansion JEM has underscored its commitment to provide purpose built sustainable mobility solutions to accelerate electrification of Indian logistic industry.

The newly inaugurated showroom, situated at Arven Motors in New Bowenpally, offers a holistic purchase experience. Customers can explore the features of JEM TEZ firsthand, interact with trained product specialists, and schedule on-site test drives to evaluate vehicle performance in real-world conditions. The showroom offers personalised sales consultation ensuring a smooth and informed, buying journey. With the launch of Hyderabad showroom, JEM is now closer to its partners and customers in Telangana.

JEM TEZ, the company's flagship electric light commercial vehicle, is purpose-built to address the evolving needs of urban logistics. With a certified range of 300+kms and a True Range of over 190 km, 80kW peak motor power, 23% gradeability, and a payload capacity of 1.05 tons, JEM TEZ is engineered to deliver high performance, low operating costs, and enhanced reliability. The vehicle is perfectly suited for intra-city freight movement, last-mile delivery, and FMCG distribution sectors where uptime, load efficiency, and emissions reduction are critical business drivers.

The choice of Hyderabad showroom launch reflects JEM's business strategy. Hyderabad's emergence as a strategic logistics hub supported by its central location, robust warehousing network, thriving e-commerce base, and state-level EV adoption policies makes it an attractive market for e-LCVs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vaibhav Global receives ICRA ESG Rating of 73 (Strong)

Bajaj Auto resumes supplies of its e-scooter 'Chetak'

ACME Solar Holdings to consider proposal of raising funds

Navin Fluorine International allots 5,000 equity shares under ESOS

Adani Ports announces groundbreaking of its logistics park in Kochi

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story