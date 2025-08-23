Jupiter Electric Mobility inaugurates its first showroom in New Bowenpally, Secunderabad

Jupiter Electric Mobility (JEM), the electric commercial vehicle arm of Jupiter Wagons, has inaugurated its first showroom in New Bowenpally, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, introducing its 1.05 ton 4-wheeler electric light commercial vehicle (eLCV) JEM TEZ to Telangana's vibrant logistics and intra-city freight market. With this strategic expansion JEM has underscored its commitment to provide purpose built sustainable mobility solutions to accelerate electrification of Indian logistic industry.

The newly inaugurated showroom, situated at Arven Motors in New Bowenpally, offers a holistic purchase experience. Customers can explore the features of JEM TEZ firsthand, interact with trained product specialists, and schedule on-site test drives to evaluate vehicle performance in real-world conditions. The showroom offers personalised sales consultation ensuring a smooth and informed, buying journey. With the launch of Hyderabad showroom, JEM is now closer to its partners and customers in Telangana.

JEM TEZ, the company's flagship electric light commercial vehicle, is purpose-built to address the evolving needs of urban logistics. With a certified range of 300+kms and a True Range of over 190 km, 80kW peak motor power, 23% gradeability, and a payload capacity of 1.05 tons, JEM TEZ is engineered to deliver high performance, low operating costs, and enhanced reliability. The vehicle is perfectly suited for intra-city freight movement, last-mile delivery, and FMCG distribution sectors where uptime, load efficiency, and emissions reduction are critical business drivers. The choice of Hyderabad showroom launch reflects JEM's business strategy. Hyderabad's emergence as a strategic logistics hub supported by its central location, robust warehousing network, thriving e-commerce base, and state-level EV adoption policies makes it an attractive market for e-LCVs.