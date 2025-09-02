Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Websol Energy System approves stock split in ratio of 1:10

Websol Energy System approves stock split in ratio of 1:10

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
At board meeting held on 01 September 2025

The board of Websol Energy System at its meeting held on 01 September 2025 has approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:10, subject to approval of the Company's shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 29 September 2025.

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

