Adani Ports records 8% YoY growth in July'25 cargo volumes

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) reported handling 40.2 MMT of cargo in July 2025, marking an 8% year-on-year (YoY) increase, primarily driven by a 22% YoY growth in container volumes.

During the same month, logistics rail volumes stood at 60,940 TEUs, up 17% YoY, while volumes under the general purpose wagon investment scheme (GPWIS) were recorded at 1.61 MMT, representing a 13% YoY decline.

For the year-to-date (YTD) period ending 31 July 2025, APSEZ handled a total of 160.7 MMT of cargo, reflecting a 10% YoY growth. This was also led by a strong 20% YoY increase in container volumes.

Logistics rail volumes for the YTD period stood at 240,419 TEUs (up 15% YoY), and GPWIS volumes reached 7.67 MMT (up 3% YoY).

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) is the largest private port operator in India with capacity of 633 MMT and handled 450 MMT cargo in fiscal 2025. APSEZ operates a portfolio of 15 domestic ports/terminals with international presence at 4 global ports/terminals. Along with its port operations, it has its wide logistics network and offers various port based marine services to its owned ports/terminals as well as other ports.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 47.8% to Rs 3,014.22 crore on a 23.1% increase in net sales to Rs 8,488.44 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.94% to currently trade at Rs 1,359.70 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

