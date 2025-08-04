Torrent Pharma's Vizag facility clears USFDA inspection with zero observations

Torrent Pharmaceuticals announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has successfully completed an inspection of its manufacturing facility in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.According to an exchange filing, the inspection was conducted from 28 July to 1 August 2025. The company reported that the inspection concluded with zero observations.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals is the flagship of the Torrent Group and ranks seventh in the Indian pharmaceutical market. It is among the top five players in key therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, central nervous system, and cosmo-dermatology. With nearly 76% of its India business coming from chronic and sub-chronic therapies, Torrent remains a focused, specialty-driven player.
The pharma major reported a net profit of Rs 548 crore in Q1 FY25, marking a 20% year-on-year increase. Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 3,178 crore, an 11% rise over Q1 FY25.
The scrip slipped 1.34% to Rs 3,624.85 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app