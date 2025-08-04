Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Torrent Pharma's Vizag facility clears USFDA inspection with zero observations

Torrent Pharma's Vizag facility clears USFDA inspection with zero observations

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Torrent Pharmaceuticals announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has successfully completed an inspection of its manufacturing facility in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

According to an exchange filing, the inspection was conducted from 28 July to 1 August 2025. The company reported that the inspection concluded with zero observations.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals is the flagship of the Torrent Group and ranks seventh in the Indian pharmaceutical market. It is among the top five players in key therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, central nervous system, and cosmo-dermatology. With nearly 76% of its India business coming from chronic and sub-chronic therapies, Torrent remains a focused, specialty-driven player.

The pharma major reported a net profit of Rs 548 crore in Q1 FY25, marking a 20% year-on-year increase. Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 3,178 crore, an 11% rise over Q1 FY25.

The scrip slipped 1.34% to Rs 3,624.85 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

