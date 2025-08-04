Torrent Pharma's Vizag facility clears USFDA inspection with zero observations

Torrent Pharmaceuticals announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has successfully completed an inspection of its manufacturing facility in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

According to an exchange filing, the inspection was conducted from 28 July to 1 August 2025. The company reported that the inspection concluded with zero observations.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals is the flagship of the Torrent Group and ranks seventh in the Indian pharmaceutical market. It is among the top five players in key therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, central nervous system, and cosmo-dermatology. With nearly 76% of its India business coming from chronic and sub-chronic therapies, Torrent remains a focused, specialty-driven player.