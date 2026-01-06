SJVN Ltd Slips 1.62%

SJVN Ltd has added 16.42% over last one month compared to 4.07% gain in BSE Utilities index and 0.44% drop in the SENSEX

SJVN Ltd fell 1.62% today to trade at Rs 86.21. The BSE Utilities index is down 0.45% to quote at 5313.26. The index is up 4.07 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Denta Water & Infra Solutions Ltd decreased 1.57% and Ion Exchange (India) Ltd lost 1.06% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went up 1.16 % over last one year compared to the 9.45% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

SJVN Ltd has added 16.42% over last one month compared to 4.07% gain in BSE Utilities index and 0.44% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9.96 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 109.65 on 06 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 69.82 on 19 Dec 2025.