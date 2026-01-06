Asian Paints Ltd Spikes 0.87%

Asian Paints Ltd has lost 4.32% over last one month compared to 1.08% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.44% drop in the SENSEX

Asian Paints Ltd rose 0.87% today to trade at Rs 2839. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.4% to quote at 61485.6. The index is up 1.08 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Titan Company Ltd increased 0.39% and Voltas Ltd added 0.19% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went down 5.65 % over last one year compared to the 9.45% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Asian Paints Ltd has lost 4.32% over last one month compared to 1.08% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.44% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1648 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 32813 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2985.5 on 04 Dec 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2125 on 04 Mar 2025.