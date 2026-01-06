INR stays pressured as dollar regains momentum

The Indian rupee continues to stay pressured beyond Rs 90 per dollar mark in opening trades o Tuesday. INR opened at Rs 90.22 per dollar but recovered slightly to a high of 90.10 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee stayed weak for the fourth straight session and closed 10 paise lower at 90.30 against the US dollar as a surge in geopolitical uncertainty has bolstered the greenback's appeal. Renewed geopolitical uncertainties after the US military intervention in Venezuela fuelled dollar demand worldwide, while a sluggish domestic stock market, triggered sell off in foreign capital and dented investor sentiments further. Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty ended down around 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent.

