Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DCX Systems bags Rs 11-cr defence order from Rafael

DCX Systems bags Rs 11-cr defence order from Rafael

Image
Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 10:07 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

DCX Systems said it has secured an order worth Rs 11.33 crore from Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, Israel, for the manufacture and supply of cable and wire harness assemblies.

DCX Systems is a leading Indian defense manufacturing player for the manufacturing and supply of electronic systems, cable & wire harness assemblies, and printed circuit board assemblies.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 9.04 crore in Q2 FY26 as against a net profit of Rs 5.22 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 1.4% YoY to Rs 192.85 crore in Q2 FY26.

Shares of DCX Systems fell 1.34% to Rs 191.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SJVN Ltd Slips 1.62%

Asian Paints Ltd Spikes 0.87%

INR stays pressured as dollar regains momentum

MOIL achieves record manganese ore production of 4.77 lakh tonnes in Q3

JLR wholesale volumes drop 43% YoY in Q3 FY26

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story