DCX Systems bags Rs 11-cr defence order from Rafael

DCX Systems said it has secured an order worth Rs 11.33 crore from Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, Israel, for the manufacture and supply of cable and wire harness assemblies.

DCX Systems is a leading Indian defense manufacturing player for the manufacturing and supply of electronic systems, cable & wire harness assemblies, and printed circuit board assemblies.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 9.04 crore in Q2 FY26 as against a net profit of Rs 5.22 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 1.4% YoY to Rs 192.85 crore in Q2 FY26.

Shares of DCX Systems fell 1.34% to Rs 191.70 on the BSE.