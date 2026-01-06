MOIL achieves record manganese ore production of 4.77 lakh tonnes in Q3

MOIL has achieved best-ever production performance in FY 2025-26 (Apr-Dec), recording its best-ever production figures for both the third quarter and the first nine months of the financial year.

During Q3 of FY 2025-26, MOIL achieved a record manganese ore production of 4.77 lakh tonnes, registering a growth of about 3.7% over the corresponding period last year (CPLY). This is the highest-ever production achieved by the company in any third quarter since its inception.

Further strengthening this growth momentum, MOIL has also recorded its best-ever nine-month production of 14.21 lakh tonnes, which is higher by about 6.8% compared to CPLY. The sustained improvement in production performance is a result of focused mine planning, operational discipline, enhanced mechanization, and the dedicated efforts of MOIL's workforce across all operating units.