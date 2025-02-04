Adani Ports records highest ever cargo volumes in Jan'25

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (Adani Ports) announced that during January 2025, the company handled its highest ever monthly cargo volume at 39.9 MMT (+13 YoY), led by containers (+32% YoY) and liquids and gas (+18% YoY).

YTD January 2025, Adani Ports handled 372.2 MMT of total cargo (+7% YoY), led by containers (+20% YoY) and liquids and gas (+9% YoY).

YTD January 2025, logistics rail volumes was at 0.53 Mn TEUs (+9% YoY) and GPWIS was at 18.1 MMT volumes (+12% YoY).

