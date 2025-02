Shriram Pistons & Rings consolidated net profit rises 11.69% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.73% to Rs 847.89 crore

Net profit of Shriram Pistons & Rings rose 11.69% to Rs 119.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 107.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.73% to Rs 847.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 765.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.847.89765.7420.1221.06189.94172.39159.10143.42119.91107.36

