Adani Ports signs concession agreement with Deendayal Port Authority

Sep 12 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
To develop Berth No. 13 at Deendayal Port, Kandla, Gujarat

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has signed a concession agreement with Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) to develop Berth No. 13 at Deendayal Port, Kandla, Gujarat. APSEZ has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, DPA Container and Clean Cargo Terminal (DPACCCTL), that will carry out operations at the berth.

In July 2024, APSEZ had received the LOI for the development, operation and maintenance of the berth for a 30-year concession period. APSEZ will develop the berth under DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer) model for multipurpose clean cargo, including container cargo.

Berth No. 13 is 300m long and offers 5.7 MMT capacity annually. It is likely to be commissioned in FY27.

