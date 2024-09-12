Barometers trade with decent gains; metal shares shine

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 203.46 points or 0.25% to 81,727.89. The Nifty 50 index added 83.05 points or 0.31% to 25,001.50.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.73% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.37%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,109 shares rose and 1,456 shares fell. A total of 192 shares were unchanged.
New Listing:
Shares of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company were currently trading at Rs 97.54 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 17.52% as compared with the issue price of Rs 83.
The scrip was listed at Rs 92.90, exhibiting a premium of 11.93% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of 97.54 and a low of 92. On the BSE, over 14.69 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index rose 0.77% to 9,098.15. The index fell 1.90% in the past trading session.
Tata Steel (up 1.65%), Vedanta (up 1.48%), NMDC (up 1.37%), Jindal Steel & Power (up 1.35%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.24%), Hindustan Zinc (up 1.03%), JSW Steel (up 0.91%), Hindustan Copper (up 0.83%), National Aluminium Company (up 0.74%) and Steel Authority of India (up 0.66%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Inox Wind advanced 2.83% after the company informed that its EPC projects subsidiary Global Wind Services has completed Rs 350 crore equity raise from marquee investors.
Infosys added 0.43%. The company has collaborated with Clearstream, part of Deustsche Bse, to enhance the digital issuance platform.
