Khanij Bidesh India signs MoU to strengthen critical mineral supply chain

Indian business entities including Khanij Bidesh India (KABIL), Oil India (OIL), ONGC Videsh (OVL) has signed a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with International Resources Holdings RSC (IRH) of UAE, marking a pivotal step in global cooperation on the critical mineral supply chain. Key aspects of the MoU include joint project identification, due diligence, risk management strategies, and the development of a loterm offtake strategy.

The MoU underscores a commitment to leveraging each party's expertise, resources, and networks to achieve operational excellence and ensure a stable supply of essential energy minerals. This partnership also aims to further foster collaboration in the identification, acquisition, and development of critical mineral projects.

