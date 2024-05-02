Sales rise 18.97% to Rs 6896.50 crore

Net profit of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone rose 76.20% to Rs 2039.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1157.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.97% to Rs 6896.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5796.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.78% to Rs 8110.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5308.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.10% to Rs 26710.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20851.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

