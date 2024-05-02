Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 76.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Adani Ports &amp; Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 76.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 18.97% to Rs 6896.50 crore

Net profit of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone rose 76.20% to Rs 2039.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1157.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.97% to Rs 6896.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5796.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.78% to Rs 8110.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5308.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.10% to Rs 26710.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20851.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6896.505796.85 19 26710.5620851.91 28 OPM %57.9256.42 -58.3652.50 - PBDT3693.773036.97 22 14355.8910184.98 41 PBT2714.682190.61 24 10467.436760.27 55 NP2039.661157.55 76 8110.645308.85 53

First Published: May 02 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

