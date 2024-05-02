Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Lease Financing standalone net profit declines 84.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Gujarat Lease Financing declined 84.62% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.63% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

