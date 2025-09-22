Adani Power Ltd soars 20%, rises for third straight session

Adani Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 170.25, up 20% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.67% in last one year as compared to a 2.44% fall in NIFTY and a 16.62% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Power Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 170.25, up 20% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 25305.65. The Sensex is at 82461.73, down 0.2%. Adani Power Ltd has added around 40.55% in last one month.