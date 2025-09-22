Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hyundai Motor India announces change in senior management

Hyundai Motor India announces change in senior management

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
With effect from 03 October 2025

Hyundai Motor India announced that Tapan Kumar Ghosh, Function Head - National Sales , designated as Senior Management Personnel (SMP) of the Company has tendered his resignation from the services of the Company to come into effect from the close of business hours on 03 October 2025.

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

