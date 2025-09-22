Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hexaware Technologies issues update on U.S. H1B visa regulation changes

Hexaware Technologies issues update on U.S. H1B visa regulation changes

Image
Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hexaware Technologies issued an update on U.S. H1B visa regulation changes:

"Pursuant to recent announcements by the United States authorities regarding the increase in fees applicable to new visa petitions, we wish to inform stakeholders that, based on our current assessment, the impact on the Company is expected to be immaterial.

The company has been reducing its dependency on H1B filings in the last few years. As a matter of fact, the Company has not made any fresh applications under the H-1B cap in April 2025. Given this, we do not anticipate any material financial or operational impact arising from the aforesaid regulatory changes.

The Company continues to maintain a strong focus on hiring local talent. This focus on localization, together with the ability to adjust and evolve global talent deployment strategies in line with changing regulations, ensures continuity of client service and resilience in the operating model."

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices trade in negative terrain; European mrkt decline

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 0.72%, gains for fifth straight session

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd spurts 0.22%, up for fifth straight session

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd up for fifth session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd spurts 1.53%, gains for five straight sessions

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story