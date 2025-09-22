Bajaj Auto introduces the Hattrick Offer on Pulsar motorcycles

Bajaj Auto announced that it is building on the Government's decision to reduce GST on motorcycles under 350cc by not only passing on the full benefit to buyers but also adding an additional 50% financing benefits from its side. This means that Pulsar buyers now gain 1.5 times the GST benefit, further enhancing the value of ownership during the festive season.

In line with this commitment, Bajaj Auto has introduced the Hattrick Offer, under which customers receive three distinct advantages: the entire GST reduction passed on in full, zero processing charges, and comprehensive insurance benefits. Together, these ensure that prospective Pulsar riders enjoy maximum value without additional costs. Under the Hattrick Offer, buyers of the Pulsar NS125 ABS stand to gain savings of Rs 12,206, while those choosing the Pulsar N160 USD enjoy benefits worth Rs 15,759 in Delhi.