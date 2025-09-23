Adani Power Ltd Surges 5.79%

Adani Power Ltd has added 51.45% over last one month compared to 6.91% gain in BSE Utilities index and 1.03% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Power Ltd gained 5.79% today to trade at Rs 180. The BSE Utilities index is up 0.77% to quote at 5594.9. The index is up 6.91 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd increased 2% and ACME Solar Holdings Ltd added 1.69% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went down 16.5 % over last one year compared to the 3.27% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Power Ltd has added 51.45% over last one month compared to 6.91% gain in BSE Utilities index and 1.03% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.25 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 14.16 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 180 on 23 Sep 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 86.17 on 21 Nov 2024.