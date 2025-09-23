Barometers nudge lower; breath positive

Domestic equity indices opened with minor losses in early trade. The market could experience volatility today due to the weekly F&O expiry of Nifty and Bank Nifty. The Nifty traded below the 25,200 level. PSU Bank, realty and FMCG shares declined while auto, metal and oil & gas shares advanced.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 80.27 points or 0.10% to 82,079.70. The Nifty 50 index lost 29.80 points or 0.11% to 25,172.75.

In the broader market, The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.08% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.11%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,716 shares rose and 1,346 shares fell. A total of 191 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,910.09 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,582.63 crore in the Indian equity market on 22 September 2025, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) added 1.55% after the company emerged as the lowest bidder for the Rs 145 crore project of Southern Railway. The project, aimed at supporting the Mission 3000 MT loading target, is valued at Rs 145.35 crore. KEC International jumped 6.95% after the company announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 3,243 crore in its transmission & distribution (T&D) business. The companys year-to-date order intake stands at nearly Rs 11,700 crore.

Dr Reddys Laboratories rose 0.21%. The company said that it gets the European drug agency's positive view for the Xgeva biosimilar. The company also gets the European drug agency's positive view for Prolia biosimilar Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper added 0.31% to 6.501 from the previous close of 6.481. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.4800 compared with its close of 88.2875 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement added 0.26% to Rs 112,522. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.03% to 96.95.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.05% to 4.150. In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2025 settlement lost 41 cents or 0.62% to $66.16 a barrel. Global Markets: Asian markets traded higher on Tuesday, fueled by a tech rally on Wall Street the previous day. Singapore is expected to release its inflation data for August later in the day. Overnight stateside, the three major averages ended the trading day higher. The S&P 500 reached new heights led by a move higher in Nvidia, as a partnership announcement with OpenAI fueled investor optimism about the future of artificial intelligence.