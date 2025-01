Adani Wilmar consolidated net profit rises 104.38% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.42% to Rs 16859.31 crore

Net profit of Adani Wilmar rose 104.38% to Rs 410.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 200.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 31.42% to Rs 16859.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12828.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.16859.3112828.364.703.93654.68376.35546.24280.95410.57200.89

