Manba Finance standalone net profit rises 168.32% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Manba Finance rose 168.32% to Rs 12.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 46.99% to Rs 64.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 43.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.64.3843.8071.2866.7617.607.4416.466.3112.964.83

